$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 309.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $310.31 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $255.18 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.36. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 72.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

