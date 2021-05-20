Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $65,000.

SPHD stock opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $46.49.

