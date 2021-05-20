Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Trading 9.5% Higher

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) shares traded up 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $130.00 and last traded at $129.00. 983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 62,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.84.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $917.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.27.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 35.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

About Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

