Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Up to $17.53

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.53, but opened at $18.14. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 526 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

The company has a current ratio of 81.20, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. On average, analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 99.7% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 3,204,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 21.2% during the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 583,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 102,111 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $5,484,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 585.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 73,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 62,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

