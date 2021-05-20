ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.47

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.47 and last traded at $33.47, with a volume of 628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

EPIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,845,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after acquiring an additional 470,200 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,068,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at $53,040,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 197.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,516,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at $19,957,000. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

