Allred Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $563.46 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,131.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $678.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $675.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.