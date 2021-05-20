Allred Capital Management LLC Buys 1,748 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $103.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $198.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average of $95.36. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

