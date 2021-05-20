Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for KKR & Co. Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $54.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.13. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,446 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,530,000 after purchasing an additional 936,160 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,211,000 after acquiring an additional 537,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock valued at $121,410,741 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

