The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $67.38 on Thursday. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.30, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.46.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,766,499,000 after acquiring an additional 248,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,090,153,000 after purchasing an additional 118,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

