The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.
Shares of TJX stock opened at $67.38 on Thursday. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.30, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.46.
In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,766,499,000 after acquiring an additional 248,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,090,153,000 after purchasing an additional 118,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
