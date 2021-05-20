DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 23.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,826,000 after acquiring an additional 529,915 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,428,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,385,000 after acquiring an additional 133,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $84.24 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DD. BNP Paribas lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.47.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

