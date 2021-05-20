Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Trading 6.6% Higher

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s stock price traded up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. 12,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,400,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.