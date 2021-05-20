qPULA Trading Management LP Invests $313,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,285 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $514,370.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 289,744 shares in the company, valued at $37,999,925.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 429,824 shares of company stock worth $58,079,370. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.49. 18,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.95 and a 1 year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

