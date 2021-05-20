qPULA Trading Management LP Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Insiders sold 58,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.59. 20,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,462. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.22. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $149.38. The firm has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

