qPULA Trading Management LP Acquires Shares of 11,954 Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,426 shares of company stock valued at $997,557 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.74. 64,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803,587. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STL shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.