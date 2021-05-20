24,826 Shares in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Bought by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Embraer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,641,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,288,000 after acquiring an additional 381,534 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in Embraer by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,282,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,500 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth $15,862,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in Embraer by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,186,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after acquiring an additional 862,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Embraer by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 269,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.88. 43,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,090,370. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ERJ. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Embraer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

