Zero Utility Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,953.00 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $10,953.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,035.44 or 0.02474244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00076695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00018965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $491.58 or 0.01174662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00058213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.63 or 0.09937320 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

