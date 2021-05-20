Ideaology (IDEA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.26 Million

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ideaology has traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and $336,614.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ideaology alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00076695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00018965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.58 or 0.01174662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00058213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.63 or 0.09937320 BTC.

About Ideaology

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,834,173 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDEAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.