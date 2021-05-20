USDJ (USDJ) Market Cap Achieves $15.40 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 20th. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0% against the dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $15.40 million and $51.23 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00072272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.87 or 0.00446547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00212634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004259 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.91 or 0.01010578 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00035268 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

