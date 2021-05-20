RDA Financial Network Cuts Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

RDA Financial Network reduced its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PMT opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,895.00 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $20.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on PMT shares. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.31.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

