RDA Financial Network Buys 316 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43,615.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,432,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,268 shares during the period. Granger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,655,000. Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,954,000. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust now owns 2,142,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,880,000 after acquiring an additional 750,010 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.61 and its 200 day moving average is $93.73. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $100.78.

