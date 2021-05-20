Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.98 million-$447.02 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $417.90 million.

Diodes stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.78. Diodes has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $396,286.80. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,473,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,957 shares of company stock worth $19,359,644. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

