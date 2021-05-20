Brokerages Set Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) PT at $125.14

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $128.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $136.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,602,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

