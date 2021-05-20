Grace Capital Acquires New Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,470,000 after buying an additional 500,176 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 19,630 shares of company stock worth $656,387 over the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

