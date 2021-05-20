Grace Capital Has $613,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Grace Capital grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after acquiring an additional 304,688 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,754,000 after acquiring an additional 158,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,428,000 after acquiring an additional 35,894 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $360.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $250.91 and a 1 year high of $388.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.86.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

