Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Trimmed by Grace Capital

Grace Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $237.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.37. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

