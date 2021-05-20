Grace Capital Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $65.00 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $65.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.