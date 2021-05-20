Blankinship & Foster LLC Invests $367,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,454,000 after buying an additional 628,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after buying an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after buying an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 266,667 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $74.91 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average is $70.74.

