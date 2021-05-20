MD Financial Management Inc. Has $10.15 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $10,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LIT traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,683. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.65. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $74.83.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

