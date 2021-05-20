Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) Price Target Increased to C$2.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:MBCFF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,788. Itafos has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.02.
Itafos Company Profile
