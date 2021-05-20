Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) Price Target Increased to C$2.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:MBCFF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,788. Itafos has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.02.

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

