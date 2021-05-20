MD Financial Management Inc. Invests $3.01 Million in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 144,708 shares of company stock worth $16,752,471 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.20. 6,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,890. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $72.64 and a 1 year high of $121.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

