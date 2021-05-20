MD Financial Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,249 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shares of SHOP traded up $31.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,201.81. 59,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,950. The company has a market cap of $147.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.48, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $685.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,148.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1,147.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Shopify’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.