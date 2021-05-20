Sittner & Nelson LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,308.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,293.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,987.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

