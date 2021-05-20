$41.64 Million in Sales Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce $41.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.40 million and the highest is $43.16 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $212.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $87.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $99.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $200.30 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $454.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.84) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.77. 9,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $53.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,118,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,512,000 after purchasing an additional 120,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,146,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,191 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,600,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,897,000 after purchasing an additional 37,744 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,182,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 607,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.