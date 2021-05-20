Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.62 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Shoe Carnival updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.200 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.00-$1.20 EPS.

NASDAQ:SCVL traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,481. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $66.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.22 million, a PE ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 20.07%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.