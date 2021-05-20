Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading Down 4.7%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s share price fell 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.57 and last traded at $38.73. 16,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,895,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $566,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987 in the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

