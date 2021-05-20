The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 3,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,170,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $616.47 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.12%. Equities analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 86,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,309,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,082,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

