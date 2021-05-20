Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Eagle Materials has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of EXP opened at $139.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.90. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $62.46 and a one year high of $153.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $2,676,060 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.