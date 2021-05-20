Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $16.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Macy’s by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 14.3% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

