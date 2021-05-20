Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VIRX):

5/12/2021 – Viracta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The company is pursuing application of inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma and other virus-related cancers. Viracta Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

5/10/2021 – Viracta Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Viracta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The company is pursuing application of inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma and other virus-related cancers. Viracta Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

5/3/2021 – Viracta Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Viracta Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Viracta Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Viracta Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Viracta Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

VIRX traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,968. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $24.80.

Get Viracta Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $958,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,693,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.