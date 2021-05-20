Binance USD Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.66 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance USD has a market cap of $7.80 billion and approximately $16.66 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00076953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00019276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $495.75 or 0.01180612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00058313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.29 or 0.09948095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00101180 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 7,798,823,536 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

