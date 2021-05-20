Ceera Investments LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,080 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 16.6% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $143.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

