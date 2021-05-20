Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $6.67 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 112.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,271.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,267.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,975.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

