Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Raised by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $93.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $91.93 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.