AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.2% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

NYSE:T opened at $28.96 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

