UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Shares Up 7%

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) rose 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.98 and last traded at $77.50. Approximately 6,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,996,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.46.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.92.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496.

About UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

