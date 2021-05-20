Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 13,845 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 562,865 shares.The stock last traded at $46.29 and had previously closed at $45.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Open Text’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,817,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,374,000 after purchasing an additional 157,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 13.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,479,000 after purchasing an additional 791,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,807,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,954,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 11.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,126,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,657,000 after purchasing an additional 409,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,961,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,633,000 after purchasing an additional 93,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

