Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $174 million-$183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.28 million.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.82. 10,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,921. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.93. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -125.09, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHAK. Raymond James reiterated a sell rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.50.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

