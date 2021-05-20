BCE (NYSE:BCE) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $59.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BCE traded as high as $49.48 and last traded at $49.46, with a volume of 15991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of BCE by 36.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BCE by 459.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,491,000 after buying an additional 409,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.51.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.97%.

About BCE (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.