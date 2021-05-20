Blankinship & Foster LLC Has $25.89 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Blankinship & Foster LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 10.8% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $212.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $147.97 and a 12 month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.