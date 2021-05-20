Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Invests $363,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Moderna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Moderna by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $796,150.00. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.25, for a total transaction of $1,222,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,717,390 shares of company stock valued at $835,244,631 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRNA opened at $159.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.47. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of -97.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.